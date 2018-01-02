Man accused of obstructing terror probe remains jailed

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Virginia man accused of obstructing a terrorism investigation by destroying a thumb drive will remain in jail for at least another week.

Twenty-one-year-old Sean Duncan of Sterling made an initial appearance Tuesday in federal court after his arrest Friday. A magistrate ordered that Duncan remain jailed pending a Jan. 8 hearing.

According to an FBI affidavit, agents were preparing to execute a search warrant on Duncan's home when he ran out the back door and tossed a bag with a crushed thumb drive over agents' heads.