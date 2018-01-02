Man indicted on murder charges in office park shooting

BEL AIR, Md. — A man accused of fatally shooting three co-workers and wounding three other people has been indicted in Maryland.

The Harford County State's Attorney's office says in a statement that 38-year-old Radee Prince was indicted Tuesday on three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and firearm offences .

Prosecutors say Prince fatally shot five co-workers at Advanced Granite Solutions in Harford County in Maryland on Oct. 18. Two co-workers were shot but survived. Authorities say he then drove to a used car lot in Wilmington, Delaware, and shot an acquaintance in the head. The acquaintance survived.

Prince remains in custody in Delaware awaiting trial for attempted murder there.