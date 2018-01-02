Markets Right Now: Stocks open 2018 on a strong note
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stock prices are moving higher in early trading as traders return from the New Year's holiday.
Retailers were up more than the rest of the market in early trading Tuesday. Nordstrom rose 3.7
Natural gas prices climbed 3.7
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.3
The Dow Jones industrial average increased 123 points, or 0.5
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.43