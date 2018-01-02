No one hurt in blaze at resort in northern Illinois

UTICA, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a blaze at a resort near Starved Rock State Park in northern Illinois.

Utica Fire Chief Ben Brown says the fire alarm sounded at Grizzly Jack's Grand Bear Resort at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

No injuries have been reported.

LaSalle County sheriff's officials say the fire is in the resort's main lodge and nearby pool.

Aerial footage of the fire shows a large plume of white smoke coming from the resort in Utica, about 90 miles (150 kilometres ) southwest of Chicago.