Official: 1 district police chief killed in Taliban ambush

KABUL — An Afghan official says a district police chief has been killed in a Taliban attack in the western Farah province.

Iqbal Bahir, the spokesman for Farah's police chief, says two other policemen were wounded in the late Monday night attack in Pusht-e Rod district.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Separately, in the eastern Nangarhar province at least one civilian was killed and 14 others wounded Monday during a battle between the Afghan security forces and insurgents, said Attahullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

The forces used both ground and air forces against the Islamic States fighters, killing dozens in the Haska Mena district, added Khogyani.