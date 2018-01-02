Pakistan summons US envoy to protest Trump tweet

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has summoned the U.S. ambassador and Islamic groups have held rallies in major cities after U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at the country over its alleged support for extremists.

In a New Year's Day tweet, Trump said the U.S. had "foolishly" given Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid and had gotten nothing in return but "lies & deceit," saying Pakistan gives "safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan."