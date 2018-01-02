At least 25 dead in Peru from bus crash that fell off cliff: Police official
Rescuers were working to pull victims from the hard-to-reach area in Pasamayo, about 70 kilometres north of Lima.
LIMA, Peru — A Peruvian police official says at least 25 people died when a bus fell off a cliff after being hit by a tractor-trailer rig.
Col. Dino Escudero tells RPP radio the collision sent the bus careening onto a beach 80
Rescuers were working to pull victims from the hard-to-reach area in Pasamayo, about 70
Escudero says he fears the death toll will rise. There were more than 50 people on the bus at the time of the crash.