At least 25 dead in Peru from bus crash that fell off cliff: Police official

Rescuers were working to pull victims from the hard-to-reach area in Pasamayo, about 70 kilometres north of Lima.

EDS NOTE GRAPHIC CONTENT - In this photo provided by the government news agency Andina, firemen recover bodies from a bus that fell off a cliff after it was hit by a tractor-trailer rig, in Pasamayo, Peru, Tuesday, Jan 2, 2018. A Peruvian police official says at least 25 people died, and that there were more than 50 people on the bus. (Vidal Tarky, Andina News Agency via AP)

LIMA, Peru — A Peruvian police official says at least 25 people died when a bus fell off a cliff after being hit by a tractor-trailer rig.

Col. Dino Escudero tells RPP radio the collision sent the bus careening onto a beach 80 metres  below on Tuesday.

Rescuers were working to pull victims from the hard-to-reach area in Pasamayo, about 70 kilometres  north of capital city, Lima.

Escudero says he fears the death toll will rise. There were more than 50 people on the bus at the time of the crash.

