Record number of women express interest in seeking office

ATLANTA — This year is on track to be a banner one when it comes to women running for office, from U.S. senator to governor to state legislatures.

Many of the first-time candidates are fueled by frustration over Trump administration policies and motivated by recent wins in Virginia.

It's a decidedly Democratic trend, with groups such as EMILY's List reporting a surge in women seeking information on what steps need to be taken to run for office.

During a recent training sponsored by the group in Dallas, a group of two dozen women heard about the importance of researching everything from local election laws to demographic trends.