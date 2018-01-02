South Dakota trooper: Body found in blanket after car chase

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Highway Patrol officials found a dead woman wrapped in a blanket in an SUV stopped after a high-speed chase with a drunken driver from California, a trooper said in a court affidavit filed Tuesday.

A state court complaint says 30-year-old Tosten Walsh Lommen, of Santa Cruz, faces charges including aggravated eluding and drunken driving. Attorney General Marty Jackley's office said in a statement that state authorities are investigating the "suspicious death" after the woman's body was found during a search of the vehicle Lommen was driving.

The Pennington County Clerk of Courts office says Lommen's bond has been set at $2.5 million. It wasn't immediately clear if Lommen has a defence attorney to speak on his behalf about the case.

Lommen — who last year petitioned in California to change his full name to Israel — is being held in the Pennington County Jail.

Trooper Jeremy Biegert said in the court affidavit that a Highway Patrol sergeant initiated a traffic stop Monday after observing Lommen driving over 100 mph on I-90 in western South Dakota. Biegert said he joined the pursuit after recording the vehicle's speed at 118 mph.

The vehicle, which is registered to someone else, eventually came to rest in a ditch after officials used spike strips to destroy both front tires, Biegert said. He said Lommen attempted to flee on foot before getting pulled from a chain link fence and handcuffed on the ground.

Biegert said he smelled alcohol, and a breath test found Lommen had a blood alcohol level of 0.142, which is above the DUI threshold of 0.08. Officials allegedly found a growler that smelled of alcohol and prescription bottles in the SUV.