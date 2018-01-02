The Latest: Driver in critical condition after bus crash

SALT LAKE CITY — The Latest on a fatal bus crash in rural Utah (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

The driver of a Greyhound bus that crashed in the Utah desert on New Year's Eve, killing a 13-year-old girl, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

In addition, Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Steve Salas said Tuesday that the mother of the girl who died also remained hospitalized.

Salas did not have more details about the woman or information about whether 10 other passengers remained hospitalized.

He said investigators removed the wreckage of the bus Monday night and mechanical experts were looking it over in the nearby city of Green River with the hope of learning why the bus crashed.

He did not have further details about the bus driver, including whether the driver had any prior accidents or had suffered a medical problem that led to the accident, as one passenger had reported.

12:10 p.m.

Investigators planned to comb through the mangled Greyhound bus that went off the road in Utah's desert on New Year's Eve, killing a 13-year-old girl and injuring 12 others.

Utah's Highway patrol said in a statement the wreckage would be searched Tuesday but did not immediately respond messages Tuesday morning seeking comment about the investigation and the conditions of the injured.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Steve Salas told the Desert News on Monday that it appears the bus drifted off the shoulder of Interstate 70 and did not appear to break before it crashed about 100 miles (160 kilometres ) west of the Colorado border and 300 miles (483 kilometres ) south of Salt Lake City.