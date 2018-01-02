The Latest: Iowa water tower freezes as temperatures plummet

INDIANAPOLIS — The Latest on the dangerously cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S. (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

Bitterly cold temperatures are causing troubles across a wide swath of the U.S., including in an Iowa city where the water tower froze.

The Waterloo suburb of Evansdale lost water service for a time Monday after temperatures fell to minus 20 degrees (-29 Celsius). Mayor Doug Faas (fahs) said Tuesday that water is being run directly from the wells into the system, bypassing the suspected ice blockage in the tower.

A city staffer is expected to climb the tower later Tuesday to see what's wrong and determine how to fix the problem.

In the northwest Indiana city of Lafayette, residents began hearing a hum that Duke Energy says is caused by extra power surging through utility lines to meet power demands during the Arctic blast. Monday's low fell to minus 16 degrees at the National Weather Service's Purdue Airport station in adjacent West Lafayette.

___

9:37 a.m.

The bone-chilling cold gripping much of the U.S. is breaking century-old records and is being blamed on several deaths.

The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories and freeze warnings Tuesday covering a vast area from South Texas to Canada and from Montana through New England.

Authorities opened warming shelters in the South as temperatures dipped notably close to zero in Alabama and Georgia.

In Aberdeen, South Dakota, the mercury dropped to a record-breaking minus 32 (-36 Celsius). The city's previous New Year's Day record had stood for 99 years.

It's even cold in the Deep South, as temperatures plummeted early Tuesday to 14 (-10 Celsius) in Atlanta and 26 (-3 Celsius) as far south as New Orleans.