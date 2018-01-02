The Latest: San Jose airport's terminal cleared, re-opened

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Latest on a suspicious package at San Jose's international airport (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

A terminal at San Jose's international airport has reopened after police investigated a suspicious package left in a lounge.

Officials at San Jose International Airport say passengers have been allowed back into Terminal B.

The terminal was evacuated Tuesday after a report of a suspicious package.

The San Jose Police Department and the San Jose Fire Department and a bomb-squad unit investigated.

Airport spokeswoman Vicki Day said several flights were affected but she did not know how many.

11:40 a.m.

Police are investigating a suspicious package at San Jose's international airport.

San Jose International Airport spokeswoman Vicki Day says a suspicious package was reported in a lounge of Terminal B and that passengers have been evacuated.

The San Jose Police Department and the San Jose Fire Department and a bomb-squad unit are at the scene.

She says several flights have been affected but she did not know how many.