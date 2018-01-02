The Latest: Trump accuses Justice Dept of being 'deep state'

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is accusing the Justice Department of being part of the "deep state" and suggesting it "must finally act" against a top aide to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former FBI director James Comey.

The "deep state" refers to an alleged shadowy network of powerful entrenched interests that some Republicans argue are trying to undermine Trump.

Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Crooked Hillary Clinton's top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others."

Trump appeared to be referring to a report in the conservative Daily Caller that Abedin sent government passwords to her Yahoo email before it was hacked. Trump's reference to sailors probably referred to the Navy sailor convicted of taking photos of classified areas inside a submarine.

____

3 a.m.

President Donald Trump has returned from an end-of year holiday to face fresh legislative challenges, midterm elections and threats abroad.

Trump is hoping for more legislative achievements after his pre-Christmas success on taxes. He plans to host Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin at Camp David next weekend to map out the 2018 legislative agenda.

Republicans are eager to make progress before attention shifts to the midterm elections. The GOP wants to hold House and Senate majorities in 2018, but must contend with Trump's historic unpopularity and some recent Democratic victories.