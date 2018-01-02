The Latest: Romney stays quiet about possible Senate run

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Sen. Orrin Hatch's announcement that he won't seek re-election (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Mitt Romney is reacting to Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch's retirement announcement by praising Hatch while staying quiet about his own plans.

Romney has been considering a 2018 run in Utah if Hatch retires. Hatch has announced he will not seek re-election to an eighth term.

Romney says via Facebook that "Hatch has represented the interests of Utah with distinction and honour ."

He says, "I join the people of Utah in thanking my friend, Senator Orrin Hatch for his more than forty years of service to our great state and nation."

Romney served as governor of Massachusetts for one term and as the Republican Party's nominee for president in 2012.

__

3:09 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump is "very sad" that Utah Republican Orrin Hatch has decided to leave the Senate rather than run for re-election this year.

Trump had been encouraging the 83-year-old senator to seek an eighth term. But Hatch announced Tuesday that he will retire when his term ends early next year.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump has the "greatest and deepest respect" for Hatch and is particularly thankful for his leadership on the recently enacted tax bill.

Hatch's decision would appear to clear the way for former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney to run for the seat.

Sanders declined to say whether Trump would be open to supporting Romney, saying she has yet to discuss that with the president.

__

2:21 p.m.

Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah says he will not seek re-election after serving more than 40 years in the U.S. Senate.

Hatch, 83, says he's always been a fighter, "but every good fighter knows when to hang up the gloves."

Hatch is the longest-serving Republican in the Senate. He chairs the powerful Senate Finance Committee and was a major force in getting a tax overhaul through in December. His retirement opens the door for Republican Mitt Romney to run for his seat.

Hatch says he decided to retire at the end of his seventh term after "much prayer and discussion with family and friends" over the holiday break.