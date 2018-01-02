The Latest: Wisconsin finishing plan to track student deaths

BOSTON — The Latest on an AP analysis finding that most big public universities don't track student suicide deaths (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

Health officials at the University of Wisconsin say they're finalizing a new database to track the cause of death when students die.

The university in Madison, Wisconsin, is among many that don't formally track student suicides, but officials there say the new database will link local information with death data kept by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

University of Wisconsin epidemiologist Dr. Agustina Marconi says "our findings and the standards we create will benefit other universities moving forward."

Documents obtained by The Associated Press through public records requests show only about half the 100 largest universities track suicides.

Prevention advocates say the lack of information makes it impossible for schools to measure success and find trends that can be used to save lives.

12:15 a.m.

Tabulating student suicides comes with its own set of challenges and problems. But the issue has come to the fore at a time of surging demand for mental-health services on campuses.