US to aid in investigation of Costa Rica plane crash

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Costa Rican authorities say United States aviation officials and the maker of the plane that crashed killing all 12 people aboard will collaborate in the accident investigation.

Civil Aviation director Enio Cubillo says his U.S. counterparts and representatives from Cessna are expected to arrive Wednesday.

Sunday's crash of the Nature Air charter in Guanacaste killed two Costa Rican pilots, nine members of two U.S. families and their trip leader from the Backroads travel company.

Cubillo said Tuesday authorities are collecting the plane's wreckage.

He says the plane took off from a private air strip and there was no communication between the pilot and a control tower.