19-year-old college freshman takes office as city councilman

UHRICHSVILLE, Ohio — A 19-year-old who launched his campaign for a council seat in an Ohio city while still in high school has officially taken office.

Eric Harmon tells WEWS-TV he's expecting a busy four years as he starts his first term as at-large member of the Uhrichsville (YUR'-iks-vil) City Council and his second semester at Kent State's Tuscarawas campus.

Harmon is a Democrat and ran unopposed to replace former Councilwoman Linda Davis, a Democrat who had served the city since before Harmon was born. He announced his intention to seek the office during his senior year at Claymont High School.