8 arrested after at least 20 killed in Nigeria attacks

WARRI, Nigeria — Authorities in Nigeria say eight people have been arrested after a series of attacks blamed on Fulani herdsmen who oppose a new anti-grazing law.

The governor of Benue state in north-central Nigeria has blamed the herdsmen for killing at least 20 people in co-ordinated attacks.

Among the dead were nine livestock guards who were to implement the law prohibiting open grazing of animals. The herdsmen have strongly opposed the law since it was signed in November.

The arrests were announced Wednesday.