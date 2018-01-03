93-year-old World War II vet sworn in as shore town's mayor

TINTON FALLS, N.J. — A 93-year-old World War II veteran who wore out two pairs of shoes campaigning door-to-door is the new leader of a New Jersey shore town.

Vito Perillo was sworn in Tuesday night as mayor of Tinton Falls. The Republican won the seat in November when he upset an incumbent who was seeking a second term in the nonpartisan municipal race.

The U.S. Navy veteran has said he didn't think he had a chance of winning, but decided to run following a pair of whistleblower lawsuits involving the police department that cost the borough a reported $1.1 million in settlements.