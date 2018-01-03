Arkansas panel stands by proposal to ban disputed herbicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas regulators are standing by their plan to ban an herbicide farmers in several states say has drifted onto their crops and caused damage, despite a request from lawmakers to reconsider the restriction and a lawsuit by a maker of the weed killer.

The state Plant Board on Wednesday again voted in favour of its proposal to ban the use of dicamba from April 16 through Oct. 31. The proposed ban is scheduled to go before a legislative panel later this month.