Attorney wants transfer of school shooting suspect case
A
A
Share via Email
URBANA, Ohio — A
The Springfield News-Sun reports that a Champaign County judge plans Wednesday to hear arguments on
His attorney says Serna should have gotten a hearing on his likelihood of rehabilitation in the juvenile system before the case was moved to adult court.
Authorities allege 17-year-old Serna fired a shotgun at a classmate, critically wounding him and slightly injuring another student.
No motive has been disclosed.