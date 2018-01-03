Australian man sailing in homemade boat rescued off Maui

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard says an Australian man sailing in a homemade boat was rescued off the coast of Hawaii after he was blown off course on a journey home.

Coast Guard officials say the 62-year-old man was in a 30-foot (9-meter) sailboat and flagged down a commercial passenger boat nearly 4 miles (6 kilometres ) from Maui on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the man had sailed from Panama more than 100 days ago, and he was on his way to Australia when weather forced him to Hawaii.

The Coast Guard towed his vessel Kehaar Darwin to Sugar Beach, Maui.

Officials say the man's boat did not contain communication equipment or an engine and his sails were in poor condition.