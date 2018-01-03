Brazilian environmentalists studying deaths of dolphins

SAO PAULO — Environmentalists in Brazil say they are trying to figure out why more than 80 grey dolphins have died in less than a month on the coast of Rio de Janeiro state.

A statement from the Gray Dolphin Institute says the dolphins died over past 17 days in the Bay of Sepetiba, a coastal district about 70 kilometres (45 miles) west of the city of Rio de Janeiro. The institute is an NGO that monitors and strives to protect the dolphins.