Brazilian environmentalists studying deaths of dolphins
A
A
Share via Email
SAO PAULO — Environmentalists in Brazil say they are trying to figure out why more than 80
A statement from the Gray Dolphin Institute says the dolphins died over past 17 days in the Bay of Sepetiba, a coastal district about 70
The institute says it has retrieved five dead dolphins a day from the bay but what has caused their deaths is still unknown. Lab tests are being conducted and the results are expected by the end of the month.