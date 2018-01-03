California cites Trump tweet in immigration policy fight

SAN FRANCISCO — The California attorney general says a tweet by President Donald Trump shows the motivation behind his decision to end a program protecting some young immigrants from deportation.

The Dec. 29 tweet says there can be no Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program without a wall on the Mexico border and other immigration changes.

In a court filing Tuesday with U.S. District Judge William Alsup, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the tweet is additional evidence that the president wanted to make DACA recipients a bargaining chip.

U.S. Department of Justice spokesman Devin O'Malley declined comment. The agency previously said it ended the program amid the possibility of a lawsuit against it.

Alsup is considering five lawsuits that seek to reinstate DACA.