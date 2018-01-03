News / World

Colorado man made descent from star student to deputy killer

This undated photo provided by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office shows Sheriff's Deputy Jeffrey Pelle. Several sheriff's deputies were injured, including Pelle, when a man fired dozens of rounds at the deputies in Denver on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, before being fatally shot himself in what authorities called an ambush. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office via AP)

DENVER — The gunman who killed a Colorado deputy was once a standout student in law school and an Army medic, but police and Veterans Affairs Department records suggest his life was marked by episodes of mental illness.

Matthew Riehl was killed Sunday by a SWAT team after he gunned down a 29-year-old sheriff's deputy and injured four other officers.

Riehl graduated law school in Wyoming in 2011 and was honourably discharged from the military in 2012. Within two years, he was hospitalized at a VA psychiatric ward and at one point was placed on a 72-hour mental health hold.

He also drew the attention of University of Wyoming police in 2017 for social media threats, prompting them to contact police in Colorado, where Riehl had moved.

Family members repeatedly told police they worried about Riehl's mental health.

