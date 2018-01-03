Colorado man made descent from star student to deputy killer

DENVER — The gunman who killed a Colorado deputy was once a standout student in law school and an Army medic, but police and Veterans Affairs Department records suggest his life was marked by episodes of mental illness.

Matthew Riehl was killed Sunday by a SWAT team after he gunned down a 29-year-old sheriff's deputy and injured four other officers.

Riehl graduated law school in Wyoming in 2011 and was honourably discharged from the military in 2012. Within two years, he was hospitalized at a VA psychiatric ward and at one point was placed on a 72-hour mental health hold.

He also drew the attention of University of Wyoming police in 2017 for social media threats, prompting them to contact police in Colorado, where Riehl had moved.