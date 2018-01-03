Crews rescue boy suffering signs of appendicitis on cruise

MIAMI — The United States Coast Guard rescued a 12-year-old Canadian boy who was suffering from symptoms of appendicitis while on a cruise ship.

Coast Guard officials said in a news release that a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Clearwater transported the boy and his father to Miami on Tuesday night. They were on board the Caribbean Princess cruise ship, which was about 230 miles (370 kilometres ) southeast of Miami.

The agency did not list the name or hometown of the boy.