Death toll rises to 51 from bus plunging over cliff in Peru

LIMA, Peru — The death toll in a catastrophic bus crash in Peru has risen to 51, making it one of the deadliest vehicle accidents in the nation's history.

Peru's Health Ministry announced Wednesday that all the bodies had been recovered from the wreckage of the bus that plunged over a cliff onto a rocky beach.

The bus ran off a narrow stretch of highway known as the "Devil's Curve" after colliding with a tractor trailer Tuesday about 70 kilometres (43 miles) north of Lima.

Six survivors were taken to hospitals.