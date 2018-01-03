News / World

Death toll rises to 51 from bus plunging over cliff in Peru

In this photo provided by the government news agency Andina, rescue workers load an injured man on a stretcher after he was retrieved from a bus that fell off a cliff after it was hit by a tractor-trailer rig, in Pasamayo, Peru, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. A Peruvian police official says at least 25 people died, and that there were more than 50 people on the bus. (Vidal Tarky/Andina News Agency via AP)

LIMA, Peru — The death toll in a catastrophic bus crash in Peru has risen to 51, making it one of the deadliest vehicle accidents in the nation's history.

Peru's Health Ministry announced Wednesday that all the bodies had been recovered from the wreckage of the bus that plunged over a cliff onto a rocky beach.

The bus ran off a narrow stretch of highway known as the "Devil's Curve" after colliding with a tractor trailer Tuesday about 70 kilometres (43 miles) north of Lima.

Six survivors were taken to hospitals.

The crash's death toll now equals that of a 2013 accident which had been the deadliest in recent Peruvian history. In the 2013 crash 51 Quechua Indians were killed when the bus they were travelling ran off a cliff.

