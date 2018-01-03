Fire in Mumbai residential building kills at least 4 people
NEW DELHI — A fire in a residential building in the Indian city of Mumbai has killed at least four people.
Fire officer S. Pawar says the third and fourth floors of the building were engulfed before six fire engines extinguished the blaze in an hour early Thursday.
Media reports said firefighters rescued 11 people. The cause was being investigated.
The fire occurred in the Marol area of Mumbai, a densely populated city on the west coast and India's financial and entertainment capital.
A fire at an upscale rooftop restaurant in Mumbai last week killed 15 people.
