Firefighters hurt battling 3-building Brooklyn fire
NEW YORK — Fire officials in New York City say a fire burned through a Brooklyn
The fire began around 9 p.m. Tuesday in Crown Heights and spread to two
Sakowich says three firefighters were hurt climbing a staircase that gave way inside one of the buildings, but the injuries were not serious.
Officials say four other first responders were injured. Their injuries were also not considered serious.
Firefighters say the flames were largely under control by 11 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.