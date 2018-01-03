Florida mother shot at gas station pleads 'Don't let me die'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 1-year-old's mother who was fatally shot outside a Florida gas station pleaded "Please don't let me die" to an attendant who came to her aid.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Sahara Barkley was killed late on New Year's Day.

According to news reports, store clerk Nyla Garner said Barkley had left her vehicle running, and it was taken by a man.

Garner says Barkley confronted a woman who was with the man, and gunfire followed. Garner rushed to help Barkley.

She said Barkley kept saying, "Please don't let me die, I got a baby."

The department released surveillance video showing a woman whom detectives are trying to identify.