Google gender-pay suit cites prior-pay info banned in Calif.
A
A
Share via Email
SAN FRANCISCO — A revised gender-pay lawsuit seeking class-action status against Google now faults the search giant's habit of asking new hires about their prior salary, a practice now banned in California.
A new law taking effect this year in California bans employers from asking applicants about their past salaries, a measure designed to narrow the pay gap between men and women.
The suit also adds a fourth complainant — a preschool teacher with a master's degree — to the three women who say they were underpaid by Google compared with their male counterparts.
The suit led by lawyer James Finberg of San Francisco-based Altshuler Berzon says Google's use of prior compensation to set starting pay for employees results in men receiving higher starting salaries and better career tracks.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Freezing weather could get worse as 'monster storm' dubbed 'Bomb Cyclone' brews in Atlantic
-
Crown seeks dangerous offender status for Halifax crime figure Jimmy Melvin Jr.
-
Complaints mount as TD Bank's online brokerage service faces outage
-
Snowfall warning issued for Halifax, lengthy power outages possible