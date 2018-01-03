Hungary, Poland see anti-migration stance spreading in EU

BUDAPEST, Hungary — The prime ministers of Hungary and Poland say their countries' anti-immigration policies are gaining strength within the 28-nation European Union.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, making his first bilateral visit since assuming office in December, and his Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orban, also highlighted the contributions made by their countries to Europe's economic growth and stability.

Morawiecki and Orban restated their rejection of EU efforts to resettle refugees among members of the bloc.