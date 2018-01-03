Israeli security agency: Iranian agent arrested in West Bank

JERUSALEM — Israel's internal security agency says it has busted an Iranian espionage ring operating in the West Bank and arrested its Palestinian leader.

The Shin Bet said in a statement on Wednesday that 29-year-old Mohammed Maharmeh of Hebron is suspected of being enlisted by a relative in South Africa and working as an Iranian operative.

Maharmeh was allegedly tasked with enlisting suicide bombers and gunmen for attacks against Israelis. The Shin Bet says Maharmeh received $8,000 from Iran for his activity.

Israel has long accused Iran of funding Palestinian militant groups responsible for attacks against Israel, such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad.