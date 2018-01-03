Kentucky lawmakers to attend anti-harassment training

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers must attend training to prevent sexual harassment, one day after the House speaker temporarily ceded power while investigators probe a secret sexual harassment settlement signed by four Republicans.

Jeff Hoover had announced he would resign as speaker two months ago shortly after acknowledging he secretly settled a sexual harassment claim outside of court with a woman who worked for the House Republican Caucus.

But Tuesday, Hoover did not resign, instead authorizing House Speaker Pro Tempore David Osborne to preside over the chamber "until further notice."