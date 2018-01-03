Lebanon removes security barriers in downtown Beirut

BEIRUT — Lebanese security forces have removed roadblocks and barriers surrounding Beirut's downtown commercial district, which for years had been choked by security measures.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri ordered the roads leading to the Parliament Square open days after the square witnessed its largest New Year's Eve celebration, with thousands of revelers, as part of a government initiative to revive the area.

Berri on Wednesday urged business owners, restaurants, hotels and offices in the area to reopen after many of them had closed down, having given up on the area attracting visitors again.