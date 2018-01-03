Markets Right Now: Tech stocks lead early gains for indexes

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street as technology companies rise again.

The early gains Wednesday came a day after the Nasdaq composite blew past the 7,000-point milestone for the first time.

Chipmaker Nvidia rose 3.4 per cent and business software maker Oracle increased 2.5 per cent in the early going.

MoneyGram International plunged 11 per cent after Chinese billionaire Jack Ma dropped his bid to buy the money transfer company.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,700.

The Dow Jones industrial average increased 30 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 24,862. The Nasdaq climbed 22 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 7,029.