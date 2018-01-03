Markets Right Now: Tech stocks lead early gains for indexes
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street as technology companies rise again.
The early gains Wednesday came a day after the Nasdaq composite blew past the 7,000-point milestone for the first time.
Chipmaker Nvidia rose 3.4
MoneyGram International plunged 11
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2
The Dow Jones industrial average increased 30 points, or 0.1
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.44