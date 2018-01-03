Palestinian girl who hit soldiers could get long sentence

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — Israel's military says a teenage Palestinian girl could face up to 14 years in prison after being indicted for allegedly assaulting a pair of Israeli soldiers outside her home.

Ahed Tamimi, 16, was charged this week by an Israeli military court after she was filmed in December pushing, kicking and slapping the soldiers, who stood by silently. Her father said the girl was upset after her 15-year-old cousin was shot in the head with a rubber bullet.

The widely shared video turned Tamimi into a Palestinian hero. In Israel, the footage sparked debate about the soldiers' refusal to act.

The maximum sentence appears unlikely.