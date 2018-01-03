Sanctuary on side of Mexican volcano could be universe model

MEXICO CITY — Mexican archaeologists say they have excavated a stone sanctuary in a pond on the side of a volcano east of Mexico City that may have been built as a miniature model of the universe.

The National Institute of Anthropology and History says the remnants of the stone "tetzacualco" were in the centre of a natural pond below the Iztaccihuatl volcano at an elevation of nearly 13,000 feet.

In addition to the sanctuary, decorative pieces associated with the rain god Tlaloc were found nearby.