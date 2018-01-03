Spain rescues 55 sub-Saharan migrants crossing Mediterranean

MADRID — Spain's maritime rescue service says it has rescued 55 migrants from a boat in which they were trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea.

The service says a non-governmental organization warned authorities on Tuesday about the boat with 53 men and two women on board.

A rescue plane and a vessel were dispatched and the migrants were pulled from the boat 13 miles (20 kilometres ) southwest of Alboran Island, which lies midway between the coasts of northern Africa and southern Spain.

The service says the migrants, all from sub-Saharan countries, are in good health.