Technology companies lead US stocks toward more records
NEW YORK — Technology companies are once again leading U.S. stocks higher early Wednesday as indexes remain at all-time highs. Chipmakers and well-known companies like Oracle are leading the way. South Carolina energy company Scana, which has plunged after it stopped construction of a $9 billion nuclear project, is jumping after it agreed to be bought by Dominion Energy for $7.9 billion in stock.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 11 points, or 0.4
ENERGY SURGE: Dominion Energy agreed to buy Scana in a deal that expands the Richmond, Virginia-based company's business in the Carolinas. Dominion Energy is valuing the deal at about $7.9 billion plus $6.7 billion in debt. Scana soared $8.67, or 22.3
Scana traded above $70 a share in June but plunged after Scana and partner Santee Cooper said they were abandoning construction of two new nuclear reactors. They blamed the project failure on the bankruptcy of contractor Westinghouse. Scana repeatedly raised rates after the failure was announced and customers of its South Carolina Electric & Gas unit have paid about $2 billion toward the company's debt on the project. The heads of both companies stepped down after the companies came under harsh criticism and multiple government investigations.
As part of the deal, SCANA customers will get a $1.3 billion cash payment and a modest rate reduction.
TECH TAKES TOP SPOT: Technology companies rose further. Chipmaker Nvidia gained $8.17, or 4.1
LOOK, MA, NO DEAL: Money transfer company MoneyGram International tumbled $1.18, or 8.8
BATTERIES INCLUDED: Consumer products company Spectrum Brands said it will try to sell its batteries and appliances businesses. Spectrum, which makes Rayovac and Kwikset, wants to concentrate on its other divisions: hardware and home improvement, global auto care, global pet supplies and home and garden. The stock climbed $7.11, or 6.5
ENERGY: Oil prices are at two-and-a-half-year highs and are still rising. Benchmark U.S. crude added 63 cents, or 1
BONDS: Bond prices rose after a sharp drop the day before. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 2.45
CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 112.20 yen from 112.27 yen. The euro dipped to $1.2019 from $1.2055.
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX added 0.9
