The Latest: Former VPs at swearing-in of 2 Senate Democrats
WASHINGTON — The Latest on the swearing in of two new Senate Democrats (all times local):
12:10 p.m.
Two former
Former
Swearing the newcomers into office was the current
Jones attracted national attention and gave his party a boost of election-year momentum when he defeated conservative GOP candidate Roy Moore in last month's special election in Alabama.
Smith was her state's lieutenant governor when Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton appointed her to replace Sen. Al Franken. He resigned after a series of sexual harassment accusations.
Noon:
Jones is the first Alabama Democrat elected to the Senate in a quarter-century. His victory over Roy Moore in the deeply conservative state has narrowed the Republican majority in the Senate to 51-49.
Jones is filling a vacancy that arose from the resignation of Jeff Sessions to serve as the nation's attorney general.
Smith is the former lieutenant governor of Minnesota, appointed by the state's governor to replace Democratic Sen. Al Franken, who resigned after being accused of sexual misconduct.
3:38 a.m.
Two Democrats are set to be sworn into the U.S. Senate, narrowing the Republican majority and complicating efforts by GOP Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to advance the White House's legislative agenda before the November midterm elections.
Doug Jones of Alabama is one of two new members who will take the oath of office on the Senate floor at noon Wednesday.
The other is Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, who was appointed to replace Democrat Al Franken. Franken resigned effective Tuesday after being accused of sexual misconduct.
They will narrow the Republican majority to 51-49.
Jones will represent one of the most conservative states and is stressing his desire to work with lawmakers from both parties. He is the first Alabama Democrat elected to the Senate in a quarter century.
