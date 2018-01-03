The Latest: Anti-harassment training closed to public

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Latest on sexual harassment allegations in the Kentucky House of Representatives (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

An anti-sexual harassment training session for Kentucky state representatives has been closed to the public.

Legislative Research Commission Director David Byerman said Wednesday that the state's open meetings law does not apply because lawmakers are not conducting legislative business. He said if reporters were allowed in the meeting lawmakers likely would not feel free to ask candid questions.

The Associated Press objected to the meeting being closed.

The annual training has drawn more attention this year because it comes one day after GOP House Speaker Jeff Hoover temporarily stepped aside while the Legislative Ethics Commission investigates the circumstances surrounding a sexual harassment settlement that he and four other Republican lawmakers signed.

Hoover attended Wednesday's training, but declined to comment to reporters.

4:10 a.m.

Kentucky lawmakers must attend training to prevent sexual harassment, one day after the House speaker temporarily ceded power while investigators probe a secret sexual harassment settlement signed by four Republicans.

Jeff Hoover had announced he would resign as speaker two months ago shortly after acknowledging he secretly settled a sexual harassment claim outside of court with a woman who worked for the House Republican Caucus.

But Tuesday, Hoover did not resign, instead authorizing House Speaker Pro Tempore David Osborne to preside over the chamber "until further notice."