The Latest: LA man charged in Kansas waives extradition

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a Los Angeles suspect in a hoax 911 call that led police in Kansas to fatally shoot a man in Wichita (all times local):

10:28 a.m.

A 25-year-old Los Angeles man wanted in Kansas has waived extradition proceedings in California and will face a felony allegation that he made a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Wichita resident.

Tyler Barriss appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday and acknowledged he is the person wanted in Kansas.

A fugitive-from-justice warrant filed by Los Angeles County prosecutors says Barriss was charged in Kansas on Dec. 29 with the felony of making a false alarm.

Police have said 28-year-old Andrew Finch was shot after a prankster called 911 last week with a fake story about a shooting and kidnapping at Finch's Wichita home.

Kansas authorities must pick up Barriss by Feb. 2. In the meantime he remains held without bail.

9:40 a.m.

A 25-year-old Los Angeles man suspected of making a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man faces a charge of making a false alarm.

The Los Angeles County district attorney filed a fugitive-from-justice warrant Wednesday against Tyler Barriss, saying he was charged with the felony Dec. 29 in Kansas.

Police have said 28-year-old Andrew Finch was shot after a prankster called 911 last week with a fake story about a shooting and kidnapping at Finch's Wichita home.

Barriss faces an extradition hearing later in the day in Los Angeles and a public defender has been appointed to represent him.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett says Kansas is pursuing extradition of Barriss. That process that can take up to 90 days.

7:36 a.m.

The head of a Kansas police department that had one of its officers fatally shoot a man while responding to a hoax emergency call says the department has no policy on such "swatting" calls.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay vowed Tuesday for a "thorough review" of the death of 28-year-old Andrew Finch.

Police have said Finch was shot Thursday night after a Los Angeles man called 911 with a fake story about a shooting and kidnapping at Finch's home.

The goal of such calls is to get a SWAT team to respond, although Ramsey said none of the officers at the scene were SWAT team members.