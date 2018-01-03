The Latest: South Korea welcomes North Korea's overture

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Latest on North Korea's decision to restore a key cross-border communication channel with rival South Korea (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

South Korea says it is welcoming North Korea's decision to restore a key cross-border communication channel.

The South's Unification Ministry said Wednesday it will try to use the communication channel at the border village of Panmunjom to discuss its offer to hold high-level talks on how to co-operate with the North during next month's Winter Olympics in the South.

Seoul on Tuesday proposed the rivals meet at Panmunjom on Jan. 9, but Pyongyang hasn't responded to its offer.