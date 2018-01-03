Ukraine pledges to use US-supplied weapons only in defence
MOSCOW — Ukraine's foreign minister says his country will use U.S.-supplied lethal weapons only for
U.S. officials announced last week that they would be giving Ukraine lethal weapons, including anti-tank missiles. Ukrainian government forces have been fighting Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine since 2014 in a conflict that has killed more than 10,000 people.
Russia expressed dismay over the U.S. decision, saying it would only fuel hostilities.
Pavlo Klimkin, the Ukrainian foreign minister, said at a news conference Wednesday in
