US airstrike in Somalia destroys vehicle carrying explosives

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The U.S. military says it has carried out an airstrike in Somalia that killed two al-Shabab extremists and destroyed a vehicle carrying explosives, "preventing it from being used against the people in Mogadishu."

The U.S. Africa Command statement says the airstrike occurred early Tuesday about 50 kilometres (31 miles) west of the capital. It says no civilians were killed.

Mogadishu is frequently targeted by the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab. The extremist group was blamed for the October truck bombing that killed 512 people in the capital.