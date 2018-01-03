US construction spending rose 0.8 per cent in November

WASHINGTON — U.S. builders spent 0.8
per cent
more on construction projects in November. It was the fourth consecutive monthly gain and provides evidence that construction should continue to support economic growth.
The Commerce Department says that the November advance follows October's revised 0.9
per cent
gain.
The November increase was led by a solid advance in homebuilding, which rose 1
per cent
from October as strength in single-family construction offset weakness in apartment building.
Non-residential construction rebounded 0.9
per cent
in November after declining four of the last five months.
Government construction posted a modest 0.2
per cent
increase after much bigger gains in the previous three months. Federal construction spending plunged 4.8
per cent
, the biggest drop in five months. That weakness was offset by a 0.7
per cent
rise in state and local construction.