US construction spending rose 0.8 per cent in November

WASHINGTON — U.S. builders spent 0.8 per cent more on construction projects in November. It was the fourth consecutive monthly gain and provides evidence that construction should continue to support economic growth.

The Commerce Department says that the November advance follows October's revised 0.9 per cent gain.

The November increase was led by a solid advance in homebuilding, which rose 1 per cent from October as strength in single-family construction offset weakness in apartment building.

Non-residential construction rebounded 0.9 per cent in November after declining four of the last five months.