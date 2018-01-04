10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. TRUMP-BANNON FEUD ESCALATES

Acrimony over an explosive new tell-all book suggests a permanent split between the president and the pugilistic strategist who helped put him in the Oval Office.

2. WHY WALL STREET IS CHEERING

The Dow closes above 25,000 points for the first time, with technology companies continuing to outpace most of the market.

3. BIG WINTER STORM HITS EAST COAST

Forecasters expect the heavy snow to be followed immediately by a blast of cold air that could bring wind chills as low as minus 40.

4. UNCERTAINTY ROILS MARIJUANA MARKETS

The Trump administration rescinds an Obama-era policy that kept federal authorities from cracking down on the pot trade in states where recreational use is allowed.

5. US AIMS TO EXPAND OFFSHORE DRILLING

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling, including opening waters off the California coast for the first time in decades.

6. GOP TAKES SQUEAKER IN VIRGINIA

A Republican wins a state race so close that its outcome is determined when his name is pulled out of a ceramic bowl — allowing the GOP to maintain a slim majority in the Virginia House.

7. WHOM TEHERAN IS BLAMING FOR PROTESTS

Iran accuses a CIA official of fomenting a week of protests calling for the overthrow of the Islamic Republic.

8. WEDDING SPARKS ROYAL BROUHAHA

A political storm is brewing ahead of Prince Harry's and Meghan Markle's May 19 wedding over whether to crack down on homeless people in the well-to-do English town of Windsor.

9. WHAT'S LOOKING LIKE BOX OFFICE GOLD

Marvel's "Black Panther" movie is causing fevered anticipation, as people wait for the first movie about the first major black superhero in comics.

10. UPSET SPECIAL: CAROLINA OVER NEW ORLEANS