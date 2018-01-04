10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HOW BANNON PORTRAYED TRUMP

In a new book, Trump's former top adviser labels the president as an undisciplined man-child who didn't actually want to win the White House and quotes Bannon as calling his son's contact with a Russian lawyer "treasonous."

2. FOR TRUMP, THERE'S NO NEW START TO THE NEW YEAR

The first three days of 2018 have been filled with blistering presidential tweets, White House infighting and feuds with foreign adversaries that governed the president's first year in office.

3. BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FROM NORTH CAROLINA TO MAINE

A monster winter storm packing snow, ice and high winds, followed by possible record-breaking cold, is moving up the Eastern Seaboard.

4. IRAN'S REGIONAL ENEMIES TAKE DIFFERENT TACT WITH UNREST

Saudi Arabia has largely remained quiet, while Israel has wholeheartedly and openly tried to woo Iranian protesters.

5. DIVIDED DEMOCRATS FACE LIBERAL BACKLASH ON IMMIGRATION

Democrats in Congress are struggling to adopt a unified strategy to protect hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

6. HOW AN ELECTION WILL BE DECIDED

A tie in a Virginia legislative race will be decided by pulling a name out of a ceramic bowl.

7. TRUMP DISBANDS VOTER FRAUD COMMISSION

The White House says more than a dozen states refused to comply with the panel's demand for personal voter data.

8. AMTRAK TRAIN DERAILS IN GEORGIA

Three cars carrying more than 300 people from Miami to New York come off the rails in snowy Savannah but no injuries were reported, authorities say.

9. WHO IS LEADING CANNES

Australian actress and anti-sexual harassment campaigner Cate Blanchett will head this year's film festival jury.

10. ANDY MURRAY WITHDRAWS FROM AUSTRALIAN OPEN