2 Russian soldiers killed in attack on air base in Syria
MOSCOW — Russia's
The ministry says the attack on the Hemeimeem base took place on Sunday and that it was carried out by a "mobile sabotage group" of fighters.
Thursday's reports by the state news agencies Tass and RIA-Novosti did not specify the attackers' affiliation or say if they were members of a specific rebel or militant group in Syria.
Russian forces also lost a helicopter in a Sunday crash in Syria that killed one of the two pilots. The ministry said a technical fault caused the crash and that the Mi-24 did not come under fire.
